Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, EQT, CEG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 22,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 53,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 11,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 15,052 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

