Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TXN, NEM, OGN

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 46,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) saw options trading volume of 24,020 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of OGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 14,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OGN. Below is a chart showing OGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
