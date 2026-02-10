Markets
TTWO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTWO, VRTX, APG

February 10, 2026 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 13,683 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 7,355 contracts, representing approximately 735,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And APi Group Corp (Symbol: APG) options are showing a volume of 10,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of APG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of APG. Below is a chart showing APG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, VRTX options, or APG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 News Corp shares outstanding history
 BOAS YTD Return
 ATSPU Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
News Corp shares outstanding history-> BOAS YTD Return-> ATSPU Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TTWO
VRTX
APG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.