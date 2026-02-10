Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTWO, VRTX, APG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 13,683 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 7,355 contracts, representing approximately 735,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And APi Group Corp (Symbol: APG) options are showing a volume of 10,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of APG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of APG. Below is a chart showing APG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, VRTX options, or APG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

