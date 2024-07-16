Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTWO, FSLY, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 6,752 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 675,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 12,926 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 817,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, FSLY options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.