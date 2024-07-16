Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTWO, FSLY, DE

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 12,926 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 817,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, FSLY options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
