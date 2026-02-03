Markets
TTD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, INTU, FDX

February 03, 2026 — 01:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 74,494 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 16,388 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,756 contracts, representing approximately 975,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $332.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $332.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, INTU options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

