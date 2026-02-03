Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, INTU, FDX

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 16,388 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,756 contracts, representing approximately 975,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $332.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $332.50 strike highlighted in orange:
