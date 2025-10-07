Markets
TTD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, CNXC, DOW

October 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

October 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 88,442 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 6,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) options are showing a volume of 4,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 460,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of CNXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of CNXC. Below is a chart showing CNXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 57,118 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, CNXC options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
