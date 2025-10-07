Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, CNXC, DOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 88,442 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 6,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) options are showing a volume of 4,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 460,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of CNXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of CNXC. Below is a chart showing CNXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 57,118 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, CNXC options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

