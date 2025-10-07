Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, CNXC, DOW

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) options are showing a volume of 4,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 460,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of CNXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of CNXC. Below is a chart showing CNXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 57,118 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTD options, CNXC options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EWY market cap history
PLRG Videos
UNS Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.