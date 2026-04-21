Markets
TSCO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSCO, WDC, DELL

April 21, 2026 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total volume of 27,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,400 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 31,672 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 6,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 34,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 1,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,800 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSCO options, WDC options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks
 Institutional Holders of HTFA
 Airlines Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks-> Institutional Holders of HTFA-> Airlines Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO
WDC
DELL

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