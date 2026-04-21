Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSCO, WDC, DELL

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 31,672 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 6,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 34,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 1,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,800 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSCO options, WDC options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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