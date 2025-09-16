Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TRTX, CMA, MSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX), where a total of 44,138 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 694.6% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 635,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 22,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 41,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 235.5% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 188,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,600 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

