Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TRTX, CMA, MSTR

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 41,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 235.5% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 188,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,600 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
