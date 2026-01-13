Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGTX, SPOT, TECH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX), where a total volume of 11,855 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,600 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) saw options trading volume of 10,721 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,200 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGTX options, SPOT options, or TECH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.