Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGNA, INTU, SDRL

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 12,058 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Seadrill Ltd (Symbol: SDRL) saw options trading volume of 6,149 contracts, representing approximately 614,900 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of SDRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 929,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of SDRL. Below is a chart showing SDRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
