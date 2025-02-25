News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGNA, INTU, SDRL

February 25, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA), where a total volume of 7,534 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 753,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,900 underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 12,058 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seadrill Ltd (Symbol: SDRL) saw options trading volume of 6,149 contracts, representing approximately 614,900 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of SDRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 929,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of SDRL. Below is a chart showing SDRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGNA options, INTU options, or SDRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

