Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TECH, KEYS, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), where a total volume of 15,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) saw options trading volume of 6,084 contracts, representing approximately 608,400 underlying shares or approximately 49% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 11,508 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

