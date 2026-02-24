Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TECH, KEYS, FSLR

Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) saw options trading volume of 6,084 contracts, representing approximately 608,400 underlying shares or approximately 49% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 11,508 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TECH options, KEYS options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
