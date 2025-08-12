Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SYF, WDAY, AXON

August 12, 2025 — 01:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total volume of 21,420 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 14,803 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,900 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 3,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,900 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SYF options, WDAY options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

