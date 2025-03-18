Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, X, KRYS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 17,143 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 157% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 66,215 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 136.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 21,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 4,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 421,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 319,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

