News & Insights

Markets
SRPT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, X, KRYS

March 18, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 17,143 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 157% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 66,215 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 136.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 21,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 4,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 421,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 319,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, X options, or KRYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dow Average Annual Return
 JBHT Dividend History
 Funds Holding DEAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dow Average Annual Return-> JBHT Dividend History-> Funds Holding DEAC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT
X
KRYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.