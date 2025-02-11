Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPSC, VLO, CROX

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,923 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 3,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,700 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 6,540 contracts, representing approximately 654,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPSC options, VLO options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CHIS
LHC Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XOMO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.