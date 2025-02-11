News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPSC, VLO, CROX

February 11, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SPS Commerce, Inc. (Symbol: SPSC), where a total volume of 1,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 106,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of SPSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of SPSC. Below is a chart showing SPSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,923 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 3,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,700 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 6,540 contracts, representing approximately 654,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPSC options, VLO options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
