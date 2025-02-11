Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPSC, VLO, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SPS Commerce, Inc. (Symbol: SPSC), where a total volume of 1,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 106,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of SPSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of SPSC. Below is a chart showing SPSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,923 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 3,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,700 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 6,540 contracts, representing approximately 654,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

