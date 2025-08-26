Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPHR, CAR, RUN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total volume of 3,512 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 351,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 780,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 5,573 contracts, representing approximately 557,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 83,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 13,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, CAR options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.