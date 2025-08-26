Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPHR, CAR, RUN

August 26, 2025 — 03:31 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total volume of 3,512 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 351,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 780,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 5,573 contracts, representing approximately 557,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 83,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 13,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, CAR options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
