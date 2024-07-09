Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPHR, BA, BAC

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 44,509 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 3,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 238,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 16,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, BA options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of DEEP
ETFs Holding SUPN
Funds Holding UVU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.