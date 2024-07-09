Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPHR, BA, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total of 5,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 546,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 697,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 2,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 44,509 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 3,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 238,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 16,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

