Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOLS, ZS, BE

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 9,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 68,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
