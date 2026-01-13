Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOLS, ZS, BE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: SOLS), where a total of 22,619 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.7% of SOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 20,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SOLS. Below is a chart showing SOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 9,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 68,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOLS options, ZS options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.