Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, KMX, KEX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 206,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 12,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 20,138 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 882,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) options are showing a volume of 3,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

