Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, KMX, KEX

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 20,138 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 882,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) options are showing a volume of 3,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
