Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOC, GME, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC), where a total volume of 16,619 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.9% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 7,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,500 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 172,141 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 91.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 9,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 698,793 contracts, representing approximately 69.9 million underlying shares or approximately 88.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 47,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOC options, GME options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.