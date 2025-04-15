Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOC, GME, AAPL

April 15, 2025 — 03:49 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC), where a total volume of 16,619 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.9% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,500 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 172,141 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 91.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 9,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 698,793 contracts, representing approximately 69.9 million underlying shares or approximately 88.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 47,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOC options, GME options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
