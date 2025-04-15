Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOC, GME, AAPL

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 172,141 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 91.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 9,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 698,793 contracts, representing approximately 69.9 million underlying shares or approximately 88.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 47,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOC options, GME options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
