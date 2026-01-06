Markets
SNOW

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNOW, RBLX, ENPH

January 06, 2026 — 04:08 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 25,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 36,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 29,671 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, RBLX options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
