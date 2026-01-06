Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNOW, RBLX, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 25,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 36,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 29,671 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

