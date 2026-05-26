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SNDK

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNDK, ORCL, UPS

May 26, 2026 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total of 108,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.3% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 3,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,500 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 146,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 15,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 44,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 24,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, ORCL options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SNDK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SNDK
ORCL
UPS

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