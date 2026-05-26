Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNDK, ORCL, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total of 108,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.3% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 3,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,500 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 146,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 15,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 44,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 24,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, ORCL options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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