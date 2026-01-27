Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNDK, ELV, DAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total of 80,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 3,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,700 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 6,955 contracts, representing approximately 695,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) options are showing a volume of 12,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,200 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, ELV options, or DAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

