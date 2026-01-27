Markets
SNDK

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNDK, ELV, DAR

January 27, 2026 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total of 80,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,700 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 6,955 contracts, representing approximately 695,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) options are showing a volume of 12,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,200 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, ELV options, or DAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FLUT market cap history
 HESM Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of MVIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FLUT market cap history-> HESM Insider Buying-> Institutional Holders of MVIN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNDK
ELV
DAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.