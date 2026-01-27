Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNDK, ELV, DAR

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 6,955 contracts, representing approximately 695,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) options are showing a volume of 12,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,200 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, ELV options, or DAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FLUT market cap history
HESM Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of MVIN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.