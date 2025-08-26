Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMTC, HEI, DOMO

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 2,883 contracts, representing approximately 288,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 3,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 364,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
