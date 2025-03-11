Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMG, S, AXP

SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 29,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,100 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
