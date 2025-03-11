News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMG, S, AXP

March 11, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total of 6,872 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 687,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 29,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,100 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMG options, S options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

