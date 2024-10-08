Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLNO, PENN, AMD

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 50,259 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 151.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,300 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 443,394 contracts, representing approximately 44.3 million underlying shares or approximately 135.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 42,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLNO options, PENN options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
