SLNO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLNO, PENN, AMD

October 08, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO), where a total volume of 19,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 386.3% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 497,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,400 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 50,259 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 151.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,300 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 443,394 contracts, representing approximately 44.3 million underlying shares or approximately 135.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 42,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLNO options, PENN options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

