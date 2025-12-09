Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLM, PLAB, HAYW

December 09, 2025 — 03:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), where a total volume of 14,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.9% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,800 underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) options are showing a volume of 4,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hayward Holdings Inc (Symbol: HAYW) saw options trading volume of 8,079 contracts, representing approximately 807,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of HAYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of HAYW. Below is a chart showing HAYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLM options, PLAB options, or HAYW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
