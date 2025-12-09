Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLM, PLAB, HAYW

Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) options are showing a volume of 4,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hayward Holdings Inc (Symbol: HAYW) saw options trading volume of 8,079 contracts, representing approximately 807,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of HAYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of HAYW. Below is a chart showing HAYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
