Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SITE, FIVE, STAA

November 11, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE), where a total of 5,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 511,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75% of SITE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 682,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,600 underlying shares of SITE. Below is a chart showing SITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 7,345 contracts, representing approximately 734,500 underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 8,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SITE options, FIVE options, or STAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
