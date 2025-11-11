Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SITE, FIVE, STAA

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 7,345 contracts, representing approximately 734,500 underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 8,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
