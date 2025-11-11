Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SITE, FIVE, STAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE), where a total of 5,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 511,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75% of SITE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 682,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 2,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,600 underlying shares of SITE. Below is a chart showing SITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 7,345 contracts, representing approximately 734,500 underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 8,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SITE options, FIVE options, or STAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

