Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SHOO, HUT, HUN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), where a total volume of 7,556 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 755,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.8% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 4,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,000 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 44,946 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) saw options trading volume of 34,438 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 30,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

