Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SG, ADBE, ST

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 21,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST) saw options trading volume of 6,511 contracts, representing approximately 651,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of ST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of ST. Below is a chart showing ST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SG options, ADBE options, or ST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Bill Ackman Stock Picks
PRO shares outstanding history
TEKK shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.