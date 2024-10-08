News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SG, ADBE, ST

October 08, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total of 16,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,900 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 21,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST) saw options trading volume of 6,511 contracts, representing approximately 651,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of ST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of ST. Below is a chart showing ST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

