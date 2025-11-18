Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SEI, NET, WGS

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 24,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,600 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) options are showing a volume of 4,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 465,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SEI options, NET options, or WGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Materials Dividend Stock List
Institutional Holders of WDDD
TLDH market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.