Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SEI, NET, WGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI), where a total volume of 31,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79% of SEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 10,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SEI. Below is a chart showing SEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 24,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,600 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) options are showing a volume of 4,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 465,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SEI options, NET options, or WGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

