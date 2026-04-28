Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, RDDT, OSCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 50,477 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 4,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 27,356 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 40,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring May 01, 2026, with 4,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,000 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, RDDT options, or OSCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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