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SBUX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, RDDT, OSCR

April 28, 2026 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 50,477 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring May 01, 2026, with 4,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 27,356 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 40,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring May 01, 2026, with 4,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,000 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, RDDT options, or OSCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins
 IVZ Past Earnings
 Short Interest History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins-> IVZ Past Earnings-> Short Interest History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX
RDDT
OSCR

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