SAVA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SAVA, CLF, DDOG

September 24, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total of 6,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 638,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 73,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 11,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 11,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, CLF options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

