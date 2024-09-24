Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SAVA, CLF, DDOG

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 73,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 11,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 11,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
