Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SAVA, CLF, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total of 6,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 638,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 73,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 11,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 11,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, CLF options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.