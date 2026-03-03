Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: S, PSIX, ROST

March 03, 2026 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), where a total volume of 42,235 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 12,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Power Solutions International Inc (Symbol: PSIX) saw options trading volume of 2,366 contracts, representing approximately 236,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of PSIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,900 underlying shares of PSIX. Below is a chart showing PSIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) saw options trading volume of 11,160 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
