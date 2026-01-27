Notable Tuesday Option Activity: S, APP, NXT

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 24,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nextpower Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 8,449 contracts, representing approximately 844,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
