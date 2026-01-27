Notable Tuesday Option Activity: S, APP, NXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), where a total volume of 36,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 4,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,700 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 24,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nextpower Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 8,449 contracts, representing approximately 844,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for S options, APP options, or NXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.