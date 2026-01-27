Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: S, APP, NXT

January 27, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), where a total volume of 36,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 4,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,700 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 24,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nextpower Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 8,449 contracts, representing approximately 844,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for S options, APP options, or NXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
