Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ROOT, AMBA, PAYO

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 9,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 942,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.5% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Payoneer Global Inc (Symbol: PAYO) options are showing a volume of 22,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of PAYO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 22,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PAYO. Below is a chart showing PAYO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
