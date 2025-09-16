Markets
ROOT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ROOT, AMBA, PAYO

September 16, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total volume of 3,830 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 383,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.3% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 9,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 942,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.5% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Payoneer Global Inc (Symbol: PAYO) options are showing a volume of 22,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of PAYO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 22,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PAYO. Below is a chart showing PAYO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, AMBA options, or PAYO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ICS Videos
 Funds Holding CACG
 BNTX Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ICS Videos-> Funds Holding CACG-> BNTX Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROOT
AMBA
PAYO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.