Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ROIV, MTCH, PINS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roivant Sciences Ltd (Symbol: ROIV), where a total volume of 27,037 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of ROIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 15,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ROIV. Below is a chart showing ROIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 15,633 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 8,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 880,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 35,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,700 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

