Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKT, NNE, NUE

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 8,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 824,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 6,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 680,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
