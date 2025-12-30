Markets
RKT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKT, NNE, NUE

December 30, 2025 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 85,689 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 18,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 8,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 824,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 6,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 680,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RKT options, NNE options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TNDM shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding EOSE
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TNDM shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding EOSE-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VDC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RKT
NNE
NUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.