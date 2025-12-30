Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKT, NNE, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 85,689 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 18,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 8,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 824,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 6,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 680,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

