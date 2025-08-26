Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKLB, FLG, ASTS

August 26, 2025 — 03:31 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total of 185,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.2% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 16,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) options are showing a volume of 49,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 24,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 68,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, FLG options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
