Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKLB, FLG, ASTS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total of 185,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.2% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 16,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) options are showing a volume of 49,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 24,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 68,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

