Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKLB, FLG, ASTS

Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) options are showing a volume of 49,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 24,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 68,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, FLG options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Louis Bacon Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PFLT
RVMD Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.