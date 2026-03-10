Markets
RKLB

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKLB, AVAV, RBLX

March 10, 2026 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total of 69,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,800 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 8,562 contracts, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 44,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 6,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, AVAV options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks To Watch
 VRNS Videos
 CRKN Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Stocks To Watch-> VRNS Videos-> CRKN Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RKLB
AVAV
RBLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.