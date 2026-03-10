Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKLB, AVAV, RBLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total of 69,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 5,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,800 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 8,562 contracts, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 44,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 6,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

