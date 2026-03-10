Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKLB, AVAV, RBLX

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 8,562 contracts, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 44,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 6,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, AVAV options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Stocks To Watch
VRNS Videos
CRKN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.