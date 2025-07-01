Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RIVN, SNOW, WOLF

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 34,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 232,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 35,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, SNOW options, or WOLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham
GTIV Insider Buying
FLKS Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.