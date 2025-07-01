Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RIVN, SNOW, WOLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 192,471 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.4% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 34,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 34,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 232,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 35,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, SNOW options, or WOLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

