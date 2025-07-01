Markets
RIVN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RIVN, SNOW, WOLF

July 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 192,471 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.4% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 34,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 34,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 232,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 35,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, SNOW options, or WOLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham
 GTIV Insider Buying
 FLKS Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham-> GTIV Insider Buying-> FLKS Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN
SNOW
WOLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.