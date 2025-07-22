Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RIVN, CORZ, COOP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 165,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 14,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 173,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 52,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 8,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 850,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

