Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RARE, PRLB, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE), where a total volume of 11,995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 3,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,100 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB) options are showing a volume of 1,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of PRLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of PRLB. Below is a chart showing PRLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 167,812 contracts, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 11,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RARE options, PRLB options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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