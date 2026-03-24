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RARE

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RARE, PRLB, ORCL

March 24, 2026 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE), where a total volume of 11,995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,100 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB) options are showing a volume of 1,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of PRLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of PRLB. Below is a chart showing PRLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 167,812 contracts, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 11,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RARE options, PRLB options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz
 LVLV Videos
 Cheap Financial Shares

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

RARE
PRLB
ORCL

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