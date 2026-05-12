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QUBT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QUBT, VSTS, PACS

May 12, 2026 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT), where a total volume of 236,410 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.1% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 22,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vestis Corp (Symbol: VSTS) saw options trading volume of 14,758 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 130% of VSTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,000 underlying shares of VSTS. Below is a chart showing VSTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) options are showing a volume of 9,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 917,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.9% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,100 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QUBT options, VSTS options, or PACS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 JNJ Next Dividend Date
 Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> JNJ Next Dividend Date-> Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QUBT
VSTS
PACS

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