Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QUBT, VSTS, PACS

Vestis Corp (Symbol: VSTS) saw options trading volume of 14,758 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 130% of VSTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,000 underlying shares of VSTS. Below is a chart showing VSTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) options are showing a volume of 9,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 917,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.9% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,100 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QUBT options, VSTS options, or PACS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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