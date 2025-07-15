Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QRVO, ENVX, AA

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 34,989 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 24,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
