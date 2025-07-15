Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QRVO, ENVX, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO), where a total of 8,067 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 806,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 34,989 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 24,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

