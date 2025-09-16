Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, STLD, DDOG

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) options are showing a volume of 5,733 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 573,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 20,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
