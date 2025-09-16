Markets
QCOM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, STLD, DDOG

September 16, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 34,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) options are showing a volume of 5,733 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 573,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 20,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

