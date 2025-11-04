Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, FFIV, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 53,126 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 4,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 499,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,200 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 79,290 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 6,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

