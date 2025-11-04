Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, FFIV, DKNG

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 4,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 499,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,200 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 79,290 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 6,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, FFIV options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Shipping Dividend Stocks
HSP Historical Stock Prices
CATS Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.