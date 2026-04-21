Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, ISRG, BK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 79,409 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 16,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 9,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 937,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) options are showing a volume of 18,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of BK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,800 underlying shares of BK. Below is a chart showing BK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, ISRG options, or BK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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