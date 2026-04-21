Markets
PYPL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, ISRG, BK

April 21, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 79,409 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 16,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 9,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 937,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) options are showing a volume of 18,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of BK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,800 underlying shares of BK. Below is a chart showing BK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, ISRG options, or BK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman
 Institutional Holders of AMLP
 David Einhorn Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman-> Institutional Holders of AMLP-> David Einhorn Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
ISRG
BK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.