Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PNC, MRVL, BTU

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 74,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 5,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 11,119 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:
