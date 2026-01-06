Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PNC, MRVL, BTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 8,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 895,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 74,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 5,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 11,119 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

