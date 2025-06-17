Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, LXU, NKE

LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) options are showing a volume of 2,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 70,258 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 5,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
