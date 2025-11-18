Markets
PLTR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, LOW, MDT

November 18, 2025 — 01:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 361,065 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 36.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 60.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 17,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 12,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 30,572 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, LOW options, or MDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 My Morning Joe Stock Watch
 RSH Videos
 CCEL Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
My Morning Joe Stock Watch-> RSH Videos-> CCEL Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
LOW
MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.