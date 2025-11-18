Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, LOW, MDT

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 12,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 30,572 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
