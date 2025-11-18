Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, LOW, MDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 361,065 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 36.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 60.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 17,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 12,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 30,572 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, LOW options, or MDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

